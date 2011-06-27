  1. Home
2022 Ram 1500 TRX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG12
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/14 mpg
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower702 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque650 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle48.4 ft.
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,310 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Advanced Safety Group +$995
TRX Level 2 Equipment Group +$7,750
TRX Level 1 Equipment Group +$3,495
Bed Utility Group +$845
Quick Order Package 29Yyes
TRX Carbon Fiber Package +$1,295
Trailer Tow Group (B) +$295
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TRX Red Interior Accents +$1,495
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof +$1,495
Power-Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors +$445
Mopar Off-Road Style Running Boards +$1,195
Mopar TRX Hood Graphics +$895
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop +$495
Mopar Rambar +$1,895
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
Mopar Bed-Mounted Tire Carrier +$995
Mopar TRX Exterior Graphics +$495
Mopar Rock Rails +$995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" x 9.0" Bead-Lock Aluminum Wheels +$1,895
Dimensions
Angle of approach30.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Bed Length67.4 in.
Curb weight6,396 lbs.
Gross weight7,800 lbs.
Ground clearance11.8 in.
Height80.9 in.
Length232.9 in.
Maximum payload1,310 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,100 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors88.0 in.
Wheel base145.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT325/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
