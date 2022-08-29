Skip to main content
2022 Porsche Taycan Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 star(50%)4 star(0%)3 star(0%)2 star(50%)1 star(0%)
3.5 out of 5 stars
2 reviews
2 out of 5 stars

Too many rattles

JA, 08/29/2022
4S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a beautiful car and like all Porsche models the engineering is phenomenal. But our new Taycan has a few very annoying rattles that don't seem to be going away and we even have some new ones now that we're at about 1,000 miles. The rattles are coming from various points on the interior. Basically, Porsche put a ton of effort into all of the mechanicals that make the car fantastic to drive but the integrity of the interior is not good. I'm not sure our dealer will be helpful or if there's anything they can do about all of the annoying rattles so we might be stuck with this car. We'll definitely look to get rid of it and will lose a lot of money, never to return to the Porsche brand. This is our 5th Porsche vehicle and we always thought we would have a Porsche but this hasn't been a good experience so it will be our last.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
1 out of 5 stars
Comfort
2 out of 5 stars
Reliability
1 out of 5 stars
Value
3 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars

Stylish

Sheila, 05/31/2022
Turbo S 4dr Sedan AWD (electric 2AM)
0 of 24 people found this review helpful

I loved looking at all the different types of cars and colors and styles it was hard to decide!

