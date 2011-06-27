Used 2017 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews

The Dynamic Pleasure Design Enthuisiest , 10/31/2017 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The 2017 Panamera Turbo is exceptional on all fronts. It is such an amazing improvement on the old model in every way. The drive, fit, finish and updated electronics are all outstanding. This car is by far the best car in its class and we have driven all of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 4S is marred by a lousy engine AB , 12/02/2017 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Just replaced my 2017 Panamera 4S for a Panamera turbo. The 2017 and later 4S engine is definitely a disappointment compared to the naturally aspirated V8 of the 2010-2013 model. It is a tiny 2.9 L V6 with twin turbos and has a horrible engine sound and feels very weak until the turbos kick in. It does perform when revved hard but lacks instant throttle response. It let down the whole experience of driving what would otherwise be a good car. The worst aspect is that it is not any more economical than the old V8 and in my experience is a lot thirstier.DONT be fooled by the mpg figures quoted on the sticker. It does NOTHING alike the 21-28mpg quoted. I almost never got over 13 mpg in urban driving and rarely more than 20 mpg on the highway. IN fact many times I got 10 mpg. The problem is that to get any performance from the car you have to rev the engine so hard that the mpg becomes lousy. The small V6 twin turbo is designed to provide great numbers on the govt tests but NOT under normal driving ( remember the VW diesel scandal anyone?- this is similar from the same company!). What a difference the Panamera Turbo model. IT is a 4 L V8 and in a differnt league in terms of engine sound and responsiveness.PLus it gives much better mileage than the 4Sengine despite being more powerful. DO yourself a favor and DONT buy the 4S. You will be throwing a lot of money on a crap engine - not what you want from a Porsche Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2010 Turbo to 2017 Turbo - Just say Wow! Daddy , 05/08/2018 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Okay....I was so spoiled by my 2010 Panny. All the people that said it was so ugly came around when it pinned them back in their seats. It had the growl, it had the moves, it had the Panache. So after 8 years and I wanted to trade in my convertible for a Targa I never even envisioned parting with my Panny. So after not getting to a deal, the sales guy said "if you really want a deal my sales manager is trying to get rid of a new 2017 Panamera". Now, the 2018's have been out over six months, I'm thinking who wants some 2017 demo ride. Well it turns out this 2017 black with all black smoked out accessories had exactly 22 miles on it. I had to admit it looked go but I tried to fight it. I thought...my 2010 cockpit would never be matched. Sliding in, she felt strange. She turn quicker due to the rear wheel steering. She felt like a smaller car driving but did not feel small space wise from the inside. Then she growled when I hit the throttle...they are now piping the growl through the speakers....how sweet. Oh I miss my cockpit still, my lighted door sills, the window shades I never used, and even that thermal tinting that fails to allow my EZpass toll transmitter but a small cut out to function. Yea all those little things you love and hate after eight years of a marriage, but they all went poof when while sitting at a light on a gorgeous spring day with the windows down, a guy turning the corner leans his head out the window and says "Boss Car!" Yes it is and I punch it.

the 2017 Panamera 4 is very near perfect Mark , 11/03/2017 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is incredible in many ways. It is a head turner from an esthetic standpoint and has exhilarating performance. It is a fantastic car to drive. Can't say enough about all the design features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value