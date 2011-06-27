Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Turbo time in a 2015 Panamera Turbo
This is a remarkable 4 passenger sport luxury sedan. The finest materials, leathers, electronics, suspension, wheels , tires , sound systems, safety, and performance capabilities are beyond compare.are used in this vehicle. It is absolutely one of the finest vehicles I have owned. I traded in my 2013 Panamera GTS for this Panamera Turbo. AWD and 520 Horsepower get the job done. The sound on the GTS exhaust was better. I am growing accustomed to the more refined exhaust growl of this car. Probably will get the new 2018 Panamera Turbo S - E Hybrid next!
Excellent Sport driving sedan
With the car in The body down mode and sports, the handling is phenomenal and the ride is still excellent. Love it best ride I’ve had in a sedan over the sierra Nevada mountains.
Pure Bliss!
Luxurious 4 door 911 with impeccable acceleration handling and fantastic sound! The v8 sounds are magnificent! Interior is extremely luxurious. I have had no issues in ownership! Reliable and terrific to drive! The enormous hatchback can swallow large amounts of luggage! Fantastic! At 18,000 miles it’s still amazing! I had the 40000 mile service done as it’s 4 years old now and gas mileage went up slightly to about 22mpg in mixed driving..
