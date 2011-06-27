Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Turbo time in a 2015 Panamera Turbo Tcjenn , 12/01/2016 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is a remarkable 4 passenger sport luxury sedan. The finest materials, leathers, electronics, suspension, wheels , tires , sound systems, safety, and performance capabilities are beyond compare.are used in this vehicle. It is absolutely one of the finest vehicles I have owned. I traded in my 2013 Panamera GTS for this Panamera Turbo. AWD and 520 Horsepower get the job done. The sound on the GTS exhaust was better. I am growing accustomed to the more refined exhaust growl of this car. Probably will get the new 2018 Panamera Turbo S - E Hybrid next! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Sport driving sedan R. Lewis , 05/17/2018 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful With the car in The body down mode and sports, the handling is phenomenal and the ride is still excellent. Love it best ride I've had in a sedan over the sierra Nevada mountains.