Used 2013 Porsche Panamera Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Panamera
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$36,500 - $43,966
Used Panamera for Sale
Fantastic and Sublime

wrk, 03/15/2013
45 of 54 people found this review helpful

This is one great car. Basically, a four door sport car with strong acceleration and precise handling. The four wheel drive really pulls the car through curves. The double clutch transmission makes almost instantaneous shifts when using the paddles. The cabin is strikingly attractive and very comfortable. I found the touch screen communication system very easy to learn and the Bose sound system is awesome. This car elicits attention no doubt. I've had multiple people take pictures of the car and many others asking questions. If you are looking for anonymity, this is not the car for you.

