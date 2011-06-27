2020 Porsche Macan SUV Consumer Reviews
My 2020 Macan S
It’s definitely worth the extra money if performance, handling, and quality of assembly matters. It’s an absolute pleasure to sit in and drive, surrounded by a expertly engineered and configured cockpit of gauges, physical switches and knobs.The new high resolution 10.2” touch screen is responsive and intuitive to use, and comes with a complement of physical buttons as well. Surprisingly, the Model S 3.0 L V6 is more fuel efficient than I expected. Yes, how you drive will affect mileage greatly. However, it’s fairly easy to get about 25 mpg driving at a steady 70-75. The engine exhaust note is rather muted, I regret not getting the sport exhaust. The premium plus package is a great choice and a good starting point. If you choose the 20/21 inch wheels either get the PASM or air suspension. I have 19 inch wheels and the standard steel springs are just fine.
Are two more cylinders worth $10k?
I drove both the base and the S. Base is plenty quick. Porsche will eat you alive with options. I built a really nice ride with the price difference. This is one of the nicest Porsches I have owned going all the way back to a ‘59 cabriolet
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My favorite small luxury performance SUV
I owned the Macan S before buying the base model (to save a few dollars). The additional power is noticeable, but the base is still a great car. If power is a concern, opt for the S trim or higher. Also, rear legroom is tight and cargo space isn't the best, but it's perfect for my needs. The initial model when the Macan launched had some kinks in the PCM (Porsche's infotainment system), but the newer models are vastly improved. I looked at most of the Macan's direct competitors, but felt the Macan is still the best in its class.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 2020 Macan S
It’s definitely worth the extra money if performance, handling, and quality of assembly matters. It’s an absolute pleasure to sit in and drive, surrounded by a expertly engineered and configured cockpit of gauges, physical switches and knobs.The new high resolution 10.2” touch screen is responsive and intuitive to use, and comes with a complement of physical buttons as well. Surprisingly, the Model S 3.0 L V6 is more fuel efficient that I expected. Yes, how you drive will affect mileage greatly. However, it’s fairly easy to get about 25 mpg driving at a steady 70-75. The engine exhaust note is rather muted, I regret not getting the sport exhaust. The premium plus package is a great choice and a good starting point. If you choose the 20/21 inch wheels also get the PASM or air suspension. I have 19 inch wheels the the standard steel springs are just fine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Too rich for my blood
Great car too $$$, lousy lease terms
Sponsored cars related to the Macan
Related 2020 Porsche Macan SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020