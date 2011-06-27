  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2011 Porsche Cayman
  5. Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Cayman
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale
List Price Estimate
$23,039 - $33,031
Used Cayman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Cayman

Bob, 04/23/2018
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Can I see my engine please

wxsusilo, 05/14/2011
14 of 51 people found this review helpful

I just had the car for 3 days and put 200 plus miles on it. It's a fun car to drive, the handling is superb. Mine comes with sport chrono and comfort package, paddle shift steering, sound system upgrade, natural leather(red), 19" wheel, and most of other options (bi xenon, etc). I regret my choice of an optional 19" wheel, it makes the car too stiff and feels heavier then the test drive car. Maybe it would be better combined with optional PASM which I didn't take.

Report Abuse

QUALITY OLD SCHOOL SPORTS CAR

Will, 06/19/2019
2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

For now it is a fun car! But the maintenance costs are silly. We are looking forward to the new all electric cars on the horizon. They are much more high tech, affordable, reliable, + faster. More bang for your buck. For example, just go test drive a Tesla base model. Say goodbye to premium gas, and $200 oil changes. Welcome to the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale

Related Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles