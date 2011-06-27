Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my Cayman
If you enjoy driving, and if you appreciate the performance of a well balanced and harmonized vehicle, you will probably enjoy driving a Cayman. As with any car, do your research and due diligence before committing to a purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Can I see my engine please
I just had the car for 3 days and put 200 plus miles on it. It's a fun car to drive, the handling is superb. Mine comes with sport chrono and comfort package, paddle shift steering, sound system upgrade, natural leather(red), 19" wheel, and most of other options (bi xenon, etc). I regret my choice of an optional 19" wheel, it makes the car too stiff and feels heavier then the test drive car. Maybe it would be better combined with optional PASM which I didn't take.
QUALITY OLD SCHOOL SPORTS CAR
For now it is a fun car! But the maintenance costs are silly. We are looking forward to the new all electric cars on the horizon. They are much more high tech, affordable, reliable, + faster. More bang for your buck. For example, just go test drive a Tesla base model. Say goodbye to premium gas, and $200 oil changes. Welcome to the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cayman
Related Used 2011 Porsche Cayman Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner