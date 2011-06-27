Estimated values
1994 Lincoln Continental Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,388
|$2,717
|$3,440
|Clean
|$1,236
|$2,426
|$3,073
|Average
|$932
|$1,845
|$2,337
|Rough
|$628
|$1,264
|$1,602
Estimated values
1994 Lincoln Continental Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$2,342
|$3,051
|Clean
|$923
|$2,092
|$2,725
|Average
|$696
|$1,591
|$2,073
|Rough
|$469
|$1,090
|$1,421