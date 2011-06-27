  1. Home
Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Buyer Beware !!!

Dave P, 11/28/2019
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought a new 2018 Cayenne E Hybrid two days after owning it started to have problems when engine starts in morning or when it goes from electric to engine it runs rough displays a miss fire code and to be able to drive you have to shut it down and re start. Its been to dealer multi times they say theres nothing wrong. I must be using bad gas when they did the first fill even on the car. I call this a dud Suv

