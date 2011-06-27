Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

CayennePHEV , 11/08/2019 S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing. I bought a 2015 Cayenne S-EH and it is awesome. It rides like a cloud and the performance is amazing. It has over 400 Horsepower and the hybrid gives insant torque. It looks very nice and mine is very well specced. I would say that repair costs are a lot but thats something expected when you buy it. All porsche dealers treat you like a king and you feel very welcome their. I always get a new Loaner and its awesome that you dont need a 911 to feel special. I suggest getting the Cayenne used as CPO Cayennes with low miles can be had for around 50k which is half off MSRP.