  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Cayenne
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,688 - $33,388
Used Cayenne for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Elegant

CayennePHEV, 11/08/2019
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing. I bought a 2015 Cayenne S-EH and it is awesome. It rides like a cloud and the performance is amazing. It has over 400 Horsepower and the hybrid gives insant torque. It looks very nice and mine is very well specced. I would say that repair costs are a lot but thats something expected when you buy it. All porsche dealers treat you like a king and you feel very welcome their. I always get a new Loaner and its awesome that you dont need a 911 to feel special. I suggest getting the Cayenne used as CPO Cayennes with low miles can be had for around 50k which is half off MSRP.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Cayennes for sale

Related Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles