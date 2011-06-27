Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS!!! , 04/05/2020 GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)

I own this Cayenne GTS for over six months now and I put almost 6000 miles on it, what an SUV my friend. The handling is superb, acceleration outstanding, great look, very reliable and smooth powerful engine. Drive one and you be the judge. Fantastic and well built German car. The sound of that V8 just make you go faster and faster. Naturally aspirated V8 is the best. I've had tuned 996 turbo in past and I tell you Porsche makes great cars. I had to buy a SUV and when I saw the Cayenne GTS and drove it, I loved every minute of it and I decided to get it. No disappointments for sure, very minor stuff to fix which every car has it these days. New Cayenne GTSs has twin turbo V6 but V8 is something else. Porsche all the way !!!