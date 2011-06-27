Used 1991 Porsche 944 Consumer Reviews
poor man's porsche
porscheexpert, 07/28/2003
The porsche 944 is a big thrill for the money. Just about anyone can afford this car. If you keep it clean and change the oil you will turn heads for years to come. Not many people know how affordable these cars are. So I would recomend you take a look at these sporty super fast rides.
