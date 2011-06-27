  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 944
  4. Used 1991 Porsche 944
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Porsche 944 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 944
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 944s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,992 - $8,817
Used 944 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

poor man's porsche

porscheexpert, 07/28/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The porsche 944 is a big thrill for the money. Just about anyone can afford this car. If you keep it clean and change the oil you will turn heads for years to come. Not many people know how affordable these cars are. So I would recomend you take a look at these sporty super fast rides.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 944s for sale

Related Used 1991 Porsche 944 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles