1991 Porsche 944 Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Porsche 944. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,681 - $8,132
Used 944 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Porsche 944.
Most helpful consumer reviews
porscheexpert,07/28/2003
The porsche 944 is a big thrill for the money. Just about anyone can afford this car. If you keep it clean and change the oil you will turn heads for years to come. Not many people know how affordable these cars are. So I would recomend you take a look at these sporty super fast rides.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Porsche 944 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 944
Related Used 1991 Porsche 944 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020