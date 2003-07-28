Used 1991 Porsche 944 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 944 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 944
Read recent reviews for the Porsche 944
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
porscheexpert,07/28/2003
The porsche 944 is a big thrill for the money. Just about anyone can afford this car. If you keep it clean and change the oil you will turn heads for years to come. Not many people know how affordable these cars are. So I would recomend you take a look at these sporty super fast rides.
Related Porsche 944 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports 2011
- Used GMC Savana 2017
- Used Ram Promaster Window Van 2017
- Used Aston Martin DBS 2010
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2014
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 2010
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon 2011
- Used Ferrari FF 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2014
- Used Chevrolet City Express 2016
- Used Audi TTS 2011
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2013
- Used Ferrari 599 2010
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2013
- Used Ram Promaster Window Van 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Porsche Panamera Miami Beach FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Fort Myers FL
- Used Porsche Panamera Elizabeth NJ
- Used Porsche Panamera Dallas TX
- Used Porsche Panamera Hayward CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Bellevue WA
- Used Porsche Panamera Dayton OH
- Used Porsche Panamera Albany NY
- Used Porsche Panamera Fremont CA
- Used Porsche Panamera Durham NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Porsche 911 2015 Baltimore MD
- Used Porsche Macan 2016 Everett WA
- Used Porsche 911 2013 Anaheim CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2