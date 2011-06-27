Used 1995 Porsche 928 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.7/385.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length178.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Curb weight3593 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • India Red
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Riviera Blue
  • Slate Gray Metallic
