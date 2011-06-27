  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Black Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque287 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Smoking Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Light Design Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
445 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Rim with Deviating Stitchingyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrests Shell in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
6-Disc CD Changer w/CDRyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Bluetooth Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Surround Leatheryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Door Panel in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Belt Outlet Trim in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Air Vents Paintedyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Rear in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Rear Center Tunnel in Leather w/Decorative Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Belt Outlet Trim in Leatheryes
Rear Footwell Lightingyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front Spoiler Paintedyes
Side Skirts Paintedyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Air Intake Grills Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroofyes
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glassyes
Clear Glass Taillightsyes
LED Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
20" SportDesign Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Side Window Trim in Aluminum (High-Gloss)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
SportDesign Front Fasciayes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Aerokit Cupyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Rear Wiperyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.1 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles