Used 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.2/439.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|288 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Sport Chrono Package Plus
|yes
|Exterior Package Painted
|yes
|Interior Makassar Package
|yes
|Switch Panel Package Painted In Exterior Color
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Package
|yes
|Carbon Package
|yes
|Interior Aluminum Look Package
|yes
|Interior Leather Package
|yes
|BOSE High End Sound Package
|yes
|Leather A-Pillar Interior Package
|yes
|Infotainment Package
|yes
|PCM Package in Aluminum Look
|yes
|PCM Package in Leather
|yes
|Makassar Package
|yes
|PCM Package in Black
|yes
|PCM Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Interior Carbon Package
|yes
|Comfort Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|235 watts stereo output
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Navigation Module for PCM
|yes
|XM Radio
|yes
|Lower Dash in Deviating Color
|yes
|Leather Inner Sill Finishers
|yes
|Leather Sun Visors
|yes
|Luggage Stop on Rear Seat Backrest in Leather
|yes
|Extended Trim Package Doors in Leather
|yes
|PCM Voice Control
|yes
|Leather Seat Belt Buckles
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Rear Seat Backrest Lever in Leather
|yes
|Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Sand Beige
|yes
|Center Console Side Pads Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum
|yes
|Door Trim Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Color
|yes
|Exterior Color Belt Outlet On B Pillars
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Alcantara PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Sand Beige
|yes
|Instrument Cluster in Leather
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Black
|yes
|Door Pull Handle & Storage Compartment Lid Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Exterior Color Gear Lever Trim
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Surround
|yes
|Handbrake Lever in Aluminum II
|yes
|Leather Door And Rear Speakers
|yes
|Defroster Trim in Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel Airbag Module Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Carbon Door Entry Guards
|yes
|Sport Seat Backs in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid-Rear Center Console Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Belt Outlet On B-Pillar in Leather
|yes
|Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Door Opener Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Aluminum Look Trim Strip
|yes
|Belt Outlets On B Pillars in Carbon
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Trim
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Rear Center Console in Aluminum Look
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Speed Yellow
|yes
|Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Color
|yes
|Rear Side Panel Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Two-Tone Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Belts in Speed Yellow
|yes
|Belt Outlets on B Pillars in Makassar
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Door and Rear Speakers in Leather
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon
|yes
|Seat Belts in Sand Beige
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Front Seat Inlay in Alcantara Deviating Color
|yes
|Side Strips w/Model Designation
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted In Exterior Color
|yes
|PDK Steering Wheel in Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Illuminated Outer Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Power Comfort Seats w/Driver Memory
|yes
|Door Finishers Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Surround Painted Black
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted Black
|yes
|Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Door Finishers Painted Black
|yes
|Rear Center Console Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Trim Strip Painted Black
|yes
|Front and Rear Seats in Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellow
|yes
|Rear Center Console Painted Black
|yes
|Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Supple Leather Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Front and Rear Seat Inlays in Deviating Color
|yes
|Deviating Exterior Color Instrument Surround
|yes
|Rear Center Console Makassar
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Carrara White
|yes
|Stitching of Front and Rear Seats in Deviating Color
|yes
|Stitching of Side Center Console in Deviating Color
|yes
|Defroster Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Makassar
|yes
|Porsche Crest in Headrests
|yes
|3-Spoke PDK Sports Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles
|yes
|Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbon
|yes
|Leather Covered Steering Column
|yes
|Stitching of Door Handles/Storage Lid in Deviating Thread
|yes
|Door Airbag Cover Trim Strip Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Black
|yes
|Rear View Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Belt Outlet On B-Pillars Painted Black
|yes
|LED Door Storage Pocket Lighting
|yes
|Alcantara Gear and Handbrake Lever
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Color
|yes
|B-Pillar Belt Outlets in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Leather Belt Outlet On B-Pillar
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leather
|yes
|Carpet in Deviating Color
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum
|yes
|Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Handbrake Lever in Aluminum
|yes
|Upper Dash w/Sport Chrono Deviating Color
|yes
|Door Stitching Trim in Deviating Color
|yes
|Side Center Console Stitching in Deviating Color
|yes
|Alcantara Black Door Handle/Door Storage Compartment Lid
|yes
|Carbon Rear Center Console
|yes
|Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Black
|yes
|Painted Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passage
|yes
|Interior Color Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara White
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum w/Customization
|yes
|Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviating Color
|yes
|Upper Dash in Deviating Color
|yes
|Model Logo on Center Console Storage Bin Lid
|yes
|Black Alcantara Door Center Panel
|yes
|Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Sports Bucket Seatbelt Passage Aluminum Look
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lid
|yes
|Lid Of Storage Bin In Alcantara w/Porsche Logo
|yes
|Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Red
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Alcantara Trim Strip Switch Panel
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Aluminum Look for PDK
|yes
|Clothes Hook in Seat Backrest In Leather
|yes
|Rear Section Of Center Console Painted in Deviating Color
|yes
|Back of Rear Seats Deviating Carpet
|yes
|Instrument Surround in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Rear Footwell Lighting
|yes
|Leather Rear Center Console
|yes
|Belt Outlets On B-Pillars Painted In Exterior Color
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|19" Turbo II Wheels
|yes
|19" Carrera Classic Wheels
|yes
|Front Air Intakes Painted Exterior Color
|yes
|Exterior Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Color
|yes
|Model Designation On Rear Lid in Exterior Color
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|yes
|19" Carrera Sport Wheel
|yes
|Wheels Painted Black
|yes
|Outer Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logo
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Front Apron
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes
|yes
|Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Color
|yes
|Delete Model Designation
|yes
|Wheels Painted Carrara White
|yes
|Clear Glass Tail Lights
|yes
|19" Carrera S II Wheels
|yes
|19" 911 Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted Speed Yellow
|yes
|19" Sport Design Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted Basalt Black
|yes
|Rod Antenna
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|58.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3063 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|92.5 in.
|Width
|71.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 911
|Suspension
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
