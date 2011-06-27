Used 2007 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Joe B. , 09/26/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is too much fun. My only complaint is that it has overly complex radio settings. It has great styling and performance. Report Abuse

Look at that S car go! mcspeed , 03/13/2015 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Mine is a metallic black '07 Carerra S Coupe manual I've driven for 15 months. No real complaints. Fast and very good handling. Drive this car on smooth but curvy roads too get the best of it. Tire noise is a problem on straight concrete, but you don't notice on blacktop. Rear grip is excellent. Acceleration is strong-pulls hard up to 6500 revs. Just the right amount of under steer for an amateur. Way quicker than my previous, a '96 Carerra 2 normal coupe.

They get better every year... Ross , 10/31/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is much improved over prior years. It is just so well screwed together, plus the performance is outstanding. It has more torque and more HP. I love the new front end, as I always hated to 996 "fried egg" headlamps. I decided not to spring for the "S" version, as the additional $10,000 was tough sell with the wife. This is my fifth Porsche and it finally feels like the price is justified. I splurged for the Carrera 19" wheels - the added grip is noticeable and they are worth every penny. The Litronic headlamps are great too. The new 6-speed is slightly notchy, but this could be due to newness of vehicle.

New to the Porsche Family WG , 12/16/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My new 911 C4S has been beyond fun to drive. I cut through traffic like a hot knife through butter. I take corners as if I am on a rail! The car's fit and finish is great. It feels like it will hold up for over 100,000 miles. I am a former BMW 7-Series owner (4 over 10 years), so I am getting use to the lack of space compared to my old cars. That being said every time I get in the car and take off, I get a rush and I forget that I can't place my clubs in the trunk. Having a stick again has been great. Every sports car or performance sedan should have one (Hint BMW and MB folks). Is it worth $100,000? Time will tell. I hope so. If not maybe I'll get an S8 next.