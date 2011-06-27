Used 2003 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

A decade of Porsches are lemons autofahrer1 , 03/03/2013 38 of 44 people found this review helpful Forget your prejudices about Porsches and German engineering. With the 996 and the Boxster (water cooled Porsches for over a decade until 2009) Porsche built and sold a car it knew had a self-destructive intermediate shaft bearing that could easily and without visible warning destroy the engine on any car, and has not issued a recall to correct the design defect. It has also not recalled the more common leaky main bearing seal. This is especially egregious because the 996 has the highest gross profit margin of any automobile ever in production. They could have replaced every engine on every 996 sold and still made a handsome profit. And yes, it is a hoot to drive. Report Abuse

The Every-Day Super Car subzero288 , 12/23/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought a blue '03 C4S in Jan '08 with a 6-sp man & 64,000 miles on the odometer. Factory MSRP was over $82K (with destination), but I got it for 40. I had concerns 'cuz of the mileage, but it looked great, everything worked, the leather smelled new and the car rode as solid as a brinks truck. Having used it as a daily driver for 11 months, I can report that handling is phenomenal on a dry road (even with AWD and PSM, the car will spin if pushed in the wet), acceleration is sublime and the brakes are in a class of their own. The tear of the flat-6 when the revs pass 4000 makes the driver feel like he's in a race car. The C4S's gorgeous turbo-style body draws envious stares. Report Abuse

Go Baby Go! Victoria517 , 09/21/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful After driving a Merecedes, then a Corvette, my husband suprised me with a 1990 911 Cabriolet. That was three Porsches ago, and now my 2003 is my baby. My husband drives a 1996 993 Twin Turbo, so we are a Porsche family all the way! A benefit of this car that I would not tell my husband is that men check it out ALOT...which has made for some interesting conversations at red lights. ;) Report Abuse

911 Porsche delivers! CWB , 12/25/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The performance and handling of the Porsche 911 border on telepathic! It deleivers on the promise of exception performance, comfort nad reliability. This is a true driver's car; not Spartan but neither is it burdened with clutter and unecessay bells and wistles. What is most remarkable is that such a capable sports car can be so civilized! Report Abuse