Used 2002 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Daily Driver
I drive the car all year round in the northeast. I recently rebuilt the engine. The piston rings were shot and I was burning more oil than gas.
The True Driver's Car!
If you want a true sports car that has been designed around the driver, then this is the car for you. The engine performance is excellent, the sound is beautiful when she sings. Handling is very crisp and gives the driver an excellent feel of connectedness with the car. The interior is relatively comfortable with 2 little seats for the kids. The car has to be owned by a person who has basic mechanical knowledge and understands the concept of "Preventive Maintenance", otherwise it can cost the owner very dearly. But don't worry as there is a lot of help out there since this car has a lot of following.
2002 996 Cab
This has been a great car. I looked at 997s but, for the money, the the 996 seemed like the best buy. It's an everyday driver and I drive it from Austin to Dallas every week for work. A lot of fun; surprising economy; very comfortable seating.
2002 C2 Cab - 4th 911
My 4th 911, first water cooled and the best of the lot. Reliable and an absolute blast to drive even around town. There is nothing like a 911, especially a rag top with the top down. I bought a museum quality car and keep it that way as a pleasure car. When I take it out I feel the bit of celebrity a Porsche 911 brings to the road. I love the power top and the complex way the rear deck comes up to hide it, but it squeaks when going up and down and has a small intermittent rattle. No real problem. Hope to own a 911 until I die and would be buried in one but it would be a shame to deprive someone else of the pleasure of driving the car.
Porsche - is it worth the money
Excellent performance, fun to drive. Quality is a different issue - manual shifter is not very smooth (dealer claims it responds as spec'd). Blew rear main seal at 12,000 - dealer does not stock the parts (claim porsche needs specific VIN before sending replacement part - does this mean they are aware of a major manufacturing process problem ?) - takes weeks to get. Radio & cassette player are bogus
