Used 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 911
5.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$31,208 - $68,925
Used 911 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Amazing!!!!

Eric F, 07/10/2002
THe best Porsche ever built!!!

997 TT S

robert silverman, 01/05/2004
What can I say? I had an Aston Martin DB7 before this car, and NO comparison. This was the car, and looks aggressive, is aggressive and most importantly, holds it's value unlike the Aston.

