Used 1991 Porsche 911 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 911
Trending topics in reviews

A car for a lifetime

ray, 04/25/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had 13 other Porsches over the past 30 years. This one is the best. It has tons of power, is reliable, has good air conditioning and steering, and it is comfortable. It is my daily driver and If I had to have one car for the rest of my life, this would it. This is saying a lot for someone who has owned over 65 cars - including 13 Porsches, 6 Jaguars, a Corvette, A SVX, 4 Miatas, a racecar, etc. In my opinion it is the best mix of performance and comfort - even in the Las Vegas heat.

