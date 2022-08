2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars

Rick , 07/22/2022 GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

Pure theater and sense of occasion, exactly what I’d expect from a $100K+ sports car. Impractical and unusable as a daily driver. Car is in a desperate need of a lift kit. I’ll tolerate it as a 3rd car. I have as much, and carefree, fun canyon carving in my NC Miata. All bout that NA flat 6 sound!