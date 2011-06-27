  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

MSRP range: $101,200
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Coupe Exterior
MSRP $102,550
Edmunds suggests you pay $103,481
What Should I Pay

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Outstanding handling
  • Engines deliver stirring performance and good fuel economy
  • Exceptional build quality
  • Broad range of customization options
  • Four-cylinder engines sound unrefined
  • Tech features list is thin and interface could be better
  • Two new colors are available, Shark Blue and Frozenberry Metallic
  • Part of the third 718 Cayman generation introduced for 2017
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman.

Helpful shopping links

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman video

CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos Lago here with Edmunds, and that's a 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. What's that long combination of names, and letters, and numbers mean? Well, currently, this is the ultimate expression of a mid-engined sports car that you can get from Porsche. It uses racey suspension hardware, sticky tires, big brakes, and a high-revving, naturally aspirated engine. It cares very little about anything else than going fast and having a great time, which, come to think of it, reminds me of college. Anyway, in this video, we're going to explain the parts that make this car this car and, most importantly, how much fun it is from behind the wheel. If you like videos like this one, let us know in the comments below. Also, click, like, and subscribe. It really helps us out. Check out the links in the description for more information, and also, visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car. Why are the expectations so high for this Cayman GT4? Well, there are two major factors involved. The first is the name, and the second is the price. The GT name is something Porsche enthusiasts take very seriously and Porsche, too. You've probably heard of the 911 GT3, the 911 GT2 maybe, or the Carrera GT. They just don't put GT on any old car. And this GT4 acts as sort of the entry point into the GT pantheon. I'll promise I'll stop saying GT so much. Anyway, the second thing that people will probably recognize more is the price. The GT4 starts at $40,000 more than a base Cayman. It roughly equals the price of a Porsche 911. This one, as it's equipped, costs roughly $130,000. That's a lot of money. Just one quick caveat, though-- this specific car is a European spec version with the optional club sport package that we don't get in the US, so you'll just have to ignore that bolted-on roll cage in the back. But let's take a look at some of the other parts on this car. Why is this car so expensive? Let's start by talking about the chassis. Overall, it's about an inch lower than a regular Cayman, but more impressively, it borrows a number of features from the 911 GT3, a car that I personally like a lot. You get the same breaks and literally the same front suspension, too. Keeping with the motorsports inspiration, let's say, are a number of adjustable features, from the anti-roll bars, the ride height, and even the rear wing. Now, the wheels are 20 inches in diameter, front and rear, 8 and 1/2 inches wide up front, 11 inches wide in the rear. And they're wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which have a ton of traction, and that improves everything from acceleration, to handling, to braking. Speaking in the brakes, these are the optional $8,000 carbon ceramic brakes, which add just massive, over 16-inch diameter rotors up front with six piston calipers. That's a lot of braking performance, and combined with these tires, there's a lot you can explore there and I'd be surprised if you could find the limits of, considering how light this vehicle was on our scales. As for the centerpiece of the GT4, it's here-ish, and it's a real shame you can't actually see it. But first, explaining why the engine is important requires some history. When the Cayman came out and this generation of the Cayman came out in 2016, the engine was a turbocharged four-cylinder. That was powerful, and fuel-efficient, and, in my opinion, the worst part about the car because it was noisy and coarse. And you didn't really want to rev it out, which is the exact opposite of what you should expect from a Porsche Cayman. This, though, has a 4-liter flat-six with 400 horsepower roughly and some amount of torque but, more importantly, an 8,000 RPM red line. That's a beautiful thing. The transmissions are, of course, a six-speed manual or, like this car, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. And of course, you get a limited slip differential as well. Now let's talk about what it's like to actually drive the thing. Before we get started driving this Cayman, I would just like to say, this is the literally my first time driving the GT4, so you're going to see a very honest reaction to what it's like behind the wheel. Let's get started. [GIGGLING] OK. OK. OK. Yep, yep. That's-- yep. Oh boy. That is delightful. That is just delightful. OK, I would just like to start out and say it's a real shame that I have to actually talk to the camera while doing this because this is just tremendous. OK, so let's talk about the engine first because I thought that would be the most impressive thing out of this platform, that 4-liter six-cylinder. It does make the right sound. It's doing what I want a Cayman to do. It sounds the way I want a Cayman to sound. It's exciting as it starts going through its power band. The closer you get to the red line, the sweeter it sounds. I'll be honest and say, it's not the best-sounding Porsche six-cylinder ever, but it is such a nice upgrade. And the way that power swells with the engine speed as that moves up to is just tremendous. It makes the experience of approaching a red line that much more exciting, and that's what driving a sports car like this should be all about. It's that race to the next gear as you navigate corners. This is a quick car. It has not so much a ton of power, but it's a light car. And that means it's able to accelerate rapidly but not overwhelm you with acceleration. I feel like I can manage this speed. It's not more response with acceleration than I can take care of from behind the wheel. This is balanced wonderfully and not just in the right quality sense, but in the power delivery sense, and that relationship between the ride and the engine response. You hear that phrase "harmonious," and that's truly the experience you're having here. Oh, that's delightful. So let's talk about ride handling, steering because that, to be honest, is what I'm feeling the most out of this. The engine is just sort of the icing on that cake. The Cayman has always had those really magical handling properties, really good performance, really exciting feel from the steering wheel, from the handling, and all that. And this elevates those responses without giving any more speed than you know what to do with, or at least, the speed that it's delivering, you have the sense of control through confidence behind the wheel, through traction from the tires, through incredible braking performance. There's a linearity between my inputs and the feedback from the car that just feels so nicely balanced, and the way this accelerates out of a corner just feels so sweet. I can do this all day. When it comes to numbers, yeah, this is fast. It goes very quick in a straight line. We've measured that. It stops very short in an emergency situation. We measured that. It generates lots of lateral G. We've measured that. But the thing that you can't put a number on is the satisfaction you get behind a wheel because if you could, you'd need a chart with an awfully tall ceiling. I always knew the Cayman could be like this, and it always had the handling and the steering to make you feel like you were driving something truly special. Now that those parts are even better and now that there's an engine there that truly delivers the excitement that this car always deserved, it makes this GT4 feel like a very, very special thing. Just the way this goes into a corner and you power out, you can trust that when you power out the traction will be there, that it'll get you out of the corner smoothly. Oh, the way this must feel around a curving mountain road or a racetrack just has to be the best. Oh, I'm in love. I'm absolutely in love, such that I don't mind these bucket seats, such that I don't mind this car doesn't have remote entry or dual-zone climate control. It just has a gauge that says Cold or Hot. This is terrific, just terrific. I may not have given the most succinct feedback while driving this car, but I'll just say that's a sign of how pleasureful driving this car quickly is. I don't want to talk about all the nuance or subtleties of driving because I was so enraptured in how this car drives. That's beautiful. Oh, oh, OK. OK. Oh, beautiful. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a truly special car, and it's not just because of any individual components, not just that engine, or the racey suspension, or the sticky tires, or massive and very expensive brakes. No, it's the combination of everything working in concert. It's a mechanical symphony, if you will, even though that does sound kind of cheesy. But honestly, this car, in total, does what all of us would expect a sports car to do when we think of our ideal sports car. Now, thanks for watching this video. If you like it, go ahead and click Like, and then click Subscribe. I shared the links in the description for more information. Also, visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car.

2021 Porsche Cayman GT4 Review | Going Fast and Having Fun! | Price, Engine, Specs, 0-60 & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman, but since the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$101,200
MPG & Fuel
17 City / 23 Hwy / 19 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.9 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Flat 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Torque: 309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 175.4 in. / Height: 50.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3208 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 14.7 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 718 Cayman both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche 718 Cayman fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 718 Cayman gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 718 Cayman has 14.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche 718 Cayman. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman:

Learn more

Is the Porsche 718 Cayman reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche 718 Cayman is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 718 Cayman. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 718 Cayman's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 718 Cayman is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman?

The least-expensive 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $101,200.

Other versions include:

  • GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $101,200
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Cayman?

If you're interested in the Porsche 718 Cayman, the next question is, which 718 Cayman model is right for you? 718 Cayman variants include GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). For a full list of 718 Cayman models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Overview

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is offered in the following styles: GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M). The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 718 Cayman GT4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 featuring deep dives into trim levels including GT4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4?

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

Which 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4s are available in my area?

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 for sale near you.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4?

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 GT4 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/23 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG19
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement4.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase97.8 in.
Length175.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height50.0 in.
Curb Weight3208 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

