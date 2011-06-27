Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews
Super Fun Reliable car
I bought my 2000 pontiac sunfire gt convertible about a month ago and i love it. I am 6"2 and i fit in is no problem. It is far more comfortible than I would have thought. No mechanical problems and the convertible top works perfectly. When the top is up there is no noise and man is it fast! With a little 2.4 liter powering this thing I would have never guessed it but this thing can move. This is the kind of car I can see having for years and giving it to my kids.
Convertible is great
This is my second Sunfire convertible. My first was a 1995, and I upgraded to a 2000 when I bought this used in 2005. The convertible top is the best ever put on a convertible. Real glass rear window and one handle operation make this a snap to put up and down. Also, this is the only convertible on the market in the last twenty years that can carry five people! There are three sets of belts in the back seat. I absolutely love my AM/FM radio, cassette, and CD player. It puts out good sound, and the AM is far superior to my wife's Acura. I plan to keep this car until someone else makes a convertible that I like - and I don't see that happening soon.
my crazy driver
the car is nice inside and out it has a lot of power
Best Bang for the Buck Convertible Ever!
This is my second Pontiac Sunfire Convertible (the first was a 1996)and I love it! It's definately the most fun you can have for $10,000. It's peppy response is surprising at traffic lights, and it is not noisy at highway speeds well over 70 mph. I get approximately 40 mpg doing 50 mph on the interstate for four hours.
Great learner car
Let me tell you, this car either is for you or not. When i saw it in the lot, I knew I wanted it for its 700 price tag and nice look. It's a look you either like or don't. Plus it's a convertible...those are for rich people these days. I bought it with a piston misfire, but it was still running. Took it to a shop and got the entire head repaired, everything drained, and told them I would handle the little stuff. And boy was there a lot of little stuff.im not complaining thought, everything is relatively easy to fix and get to in the engine and around the car. It's become second nature and takes seconds disconnecting the battery and air intake to get to the guys. I've fixed the automatic window, changed hoses, belts. Used stopleak and JB weld to fix a big ol crack in the engine block a d it's still trucking and not leaking months later. I changed the starter, bypassed the relay and gave it a pushbutton start, so no problems getting that thing running ever.it was stuck in reverse and was and easy fix with a couple 10 dollar bushings. This car is fun to drive, it's been an adventure and learning experience driving and working on it......that being said, the electrical work leaves much to be desired, the convertible top wasn't taking good care of and I'm currently leakproofing it with liquid gasket, and it also disconnected from the car in the back, probably gonna have to use a whole tube. A lot of little things pop up here and there you have to stay on top of but the car is resilent if you want to put in the work. It also sat around doing nothing for a year cause I lost the key and license was suspended lol.
