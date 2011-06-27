Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

still going xxx , 05/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 27 thousand miles on it, now I have 177 thousand miles on it. I had the oil changed every 10,000 miles if its lucky. The quality of this car is amazing. The only things ive had to replace is the bright/dim switch and a water pump. Anything else is routine. (tires, brakes, battery) everyday I go out to drive it it starts. Astounding car and still gets about 30 mpg Report Abuse

310,000 km and no complaints Brian , 09/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my car. 13 years, 310,000km and no reason to even look at something new. This car runs perfect like the day it was new. New Brakes, Tires, Battery, AC compressor, Waterpump, tuneups but that is expected. Very reasonable and no complaints from me. 2.4 Quad 4 has done very well for me.

Very reliable and great gas mileage Max , 10/08/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All I've replaced are tires, the water pump and belt @112,000 miles, did a tuneup & I change oil every 4000 mi. It has 137,000 miles & I've had it since 72,000. I'm 6'1 200 lbs & sit pretty comfortably. It takes off fast and cuts around tight curves like a gt should. I plan on keeping this car until it dies since I av. 300-350 miles per week going to work. It's paid for, so why not. It started squeaking last month & I think it is either the wheel bearing or strut. I'm still surprised that I can gun that lil red devil and make my head snap into the seat. Its a 5 speed with no performance add-ons, not even K&N. Maybe I should do that and upgrade the chip :D *Best car I've ever had and I'm 34.

No thanks ktrud , 05/27/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful My first car when I turned 18. Bought it at 86,000 mi and sold it at 107,000. Only had it for a little over two years. Cute for a girl, thank god I have a dad to fix all its problems or I'd be in debt for sure. Blew head gasket twice. All the plastic vents broke. Constantly leaked antifreeze after replacing reservoir twice. A/c compressor made loud hissing noise when not activated. Interior buttons and knobs all very cheap and heater core went out. Plastic trim in the interior broke off. Paint started to rust and peel off even though car was kept in the garage.