Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews
Pocket rocket
Fun car to drive...dependable and loaded with safety features standard. Power convertible top has always worked great with no leaks. Maintenance is affordable and the car still has lots of value and fun left.
Best Buy For The Buck
This car is really fun to drive, and incredibly reliable. It is no joke when I say that this car has NEVER broken down on me. Thsi year I had to replace the shocks, and I am now having minor problems with the power windows.This is the very best and most reliable car I have ever owned. I bought it used in 1997 with 400km on it.
Excellent
Excellent car; great fun sporty little car for the price, with more rear room for kids and dogs etc than most convertibles; one of the best deals around, just not known really for unknown reasons.
Great deal
This is my 2nd Sunfire (1st one was totaled in an accident). It now has 120,000 miles on it and it still runs beautifully! I had my tranny serviced on it the other day just to keep it healthy and my mechanic was very much impressed w/my car. Had it looked over completely and it is still in amazing condition. The takeoff from a stop is suprisingly quick and has lots of balls for such a small engine. Love it!!
fun /nice looking
I had this car since 1998 had 13,000 miles now it has 90,000 miles . Problems water pump $700 oh yea. and electric window motor $230 I love the car its fun to drive red and black top.
