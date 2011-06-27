Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

Pocket rocket pocket rocket , 10/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fun car to drive...dependable and loaded with safety features standard. Power convertible top has always worked great with no leaks. Maintenance is affordable and the car still has lots of value and fun left. Report Abuse

Best Buy For The Buck Tanja B , 06/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is really fun to drive, and incredibly reliable. It is no joke when I say that this car has NEVER broken down on me. Thsi year I had to replace the shocks, and I am now having minor problems with the power windows.This is the very best and most reliable car I have ever owned. I bought it used in 1997 with 400km on it.

Excellent daf , 08/26/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent car; great fun sporty little car for the price, with more rear room for kids and dogs etc than most convertibles; one of the best deals around, just not known really for unknown reasons.

Great deal ANJERS , 07/12/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Sunfire (1st one was totaled in an accident). It now has 120,000 miles on it and it still runs beautifully! I had my tranny serviced on it the other day just to keep it healthy and my mechanic was very much impressed w/my car. Had it looked over completely and it is still in amazing condition. The takeoff from a stop is suprisingly quick and has lots of balls for such a small engine. Love it!!