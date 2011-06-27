Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews
96 sunfire died a few times still running
i bought this car a month ago from my uncle he works on cars all the time he is not a mechanic but he is just as good as one. anyways the 1st day i got this car it died on me it would not start but the lights and the radio still worked (weird) and it had plenty of gas (half a tank) in it so i took it to cole muffler and they charged me about $400 just for a new starter and a new battery i got ripped off don't go to cole muffler they are (expensive) i only paid $850 for the car itself but i had to pay! $400 to get it running again and a week later it died on me again but after having it towed to cole muffler (again) it started without having any repairs done on it it has been over 2 weeks now
Saved my daughter's life
We purchased this car for our daughter. Little did we know it would save her life. She was hit "head-on" by a drunk driver. The driver of the other car was in a Nissan Sentra and was killed in the crash. My daughter received only minor injuries. The investigating officer told us the car save her life because the front end of the car "dropped" which allowed the car to bow upward instead of into the driver/passenger area. Also, both airbags deployed and her seatbelts worked just as they should. We are planning to replace the car with another one just like it. My daughter says she won't drive anything else!
Maybe, maybe not...
This car is wonderfully fun. It is uncomfortable for tall passengers. I enjoy the ride...but it becomes very uncomfortable if used for long trips. The stereo quality is poor but can be easily changed after purchase. Small and economical. Have had problems with the brakes. Has visited the shop numerous times including all of the recalls. It is a good car in some ways...a bad car in others.
Let me stand next to your "Fire"
What a fun car! This is my first acr and the funnest car that i have ever driven. It is large enough to be comfortable for a guy 6 foot tall. And comfortable it is! Trust me. though it is only 150 stock HP it is very light weight, so it is very quick, especially with the sport 4 speed automatic. I kick every thing from honda's to BMW's. My friend even beat a Honda S2000 in it the other day. I love this car!
Great Car
I have had no problems with this car at all. It now have 150,000 miles ans still running strong. I have now upgraded to a 2002 sunfire and they are just great cars
