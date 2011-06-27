  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Sunbird
5(16%)4(50%)3(16%)2(0%)1(18%)
3.5
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$775 - $1,831
Used Sunbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent performace for the price

yeah-yeah, 04/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my S-Bird! Had it for over 4 years now, personally put over 60K on the odometer (currently at over 140K). Still runs great, for the last 2 years had to change oil only, that was all the maintenance!

Report Abuse

A Sunbird Enthusiast Review

Joe, 01/02/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Sunbird. I abused the first one, and killed it outright. I have found these cars to be extremely reliable, as long as you babysit it. Regular maintenance on an almost religious schedule is imperative. The 2.0 will need a head gasket job at about 100000M, and do yourself a favor, and have an authorized GM dealer do it. I went ahead and replaced the head as well, and am happy I did. Overall, a great car, just needs a finely tuned attention to detail. I will drive mine til the wheels fall off. Parts are hard to find! If you can get your hands on one at a local junkyard, do so, and LOAD UP on as much as you can carry.

Report Abuse

I love my Sunbird

Riptor_evil, 07/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My Sunbird has been my favorite car I still kept it after I bought another vehicle. This car with the right mods drive good. I am a fan of Noise so my sunbird is equiped with Flowmaster Exhaust, K&N Air filter, Hyper White lights, self built undercariage air scoop, and Cobra Eyes. All in all I LOVE my sunbird

Report Abuse

Disposable Car

Jay11, 02/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought our Burgandy Pontiac Sunfire LE Sedan brand new off the lot. We took excellent care of the car, garaged every night, cleaned/washed once a week, annual service etc. After two and a half years of owning the car the rear shocks went, a month later the front grill busted and the headlight cracked from the cold. and two months after that i went out to start the car in the morning and it sounded like a tractor. The engine blew. My dad calls it the "Disposable Car"

Report Abuse

Sunbird

James Moran, 03/06/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I think it is a good beginners car. I find it very easy to control. It does have a little problem with speed when going uphill, but what do you expect with an older 4cyl car. Yes it is a little hard getting used to the fact there isn't much legroom for anyone but the driver but all in all I personally think its a great car.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sunbirds for sale

Related Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles