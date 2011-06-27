Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice Convertible Consumer Reviews

This is a very stylish little car. The fit and finnish is very good. Like it's look from every angle. Top up or down. Plenty of power, great handling, very good brakes and we have power windows, locks, air conditioning which is very adequate and I love the 18 inch tires on this little car. Holds the road amazingly well. Had a Corvette before this and I get just as much pleasure from this. I think Pontiac did a great job on the design, fit and finish of this car. Who knows what would have eveolved if Pontiac had stayed in business. It seems to be economical and service at other GM dealers shouldn't be a problem. Love the Bluetooth, on-star and CD player. Lots of technology considering this is a 2009 vehicle. Have since moved it to Arizona. Had it serviced at the local Buick dealer and was very pleased on that process. Looking forward to enjoying it in the cooler winter months.

Its not the fastest , but handles so well, with a classic point and shoot philosophy. You look out from the somewhat cramped but i always fit cockpit, over the long hood and sense your about to drive something special. Although the 2.4 is a little wheezy, row the gears quickly, hold gear till 6000 rpm's and changing with purpose and you'll be doing 60 in under 7 seconds. It loves back roads, and with the little side windows up its not too noisy either. Once, you understand the wonkiness of the convertible top operation it all makes perfect sense and down gives the car a great line and a completely different look than with the top up!. had mine almost a year very well maintained had low miles, and it needed nothing. You'd never guess its 10 years old!

halnwheels , 09/17/2019 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having owned 2 Fiat X1/9 cars (bought new) back in 1978 and 1986, I have returned to the roadster with my recently acquired 2007 Pontiac Solstice. This is simply a sexy car. No doubt about it. Everyone loves it when they see it. As cheap as people say the interior is, it seems suitable for the purpose. You can also add on wood or some other surface treatment to the interior pieces. But the exterior is gorgeous. The proportions of height and track width are pure Pontiac. The softtop is good looking up, and tucked away is even better. Let me say something about the model classification, What are you buying when you see the car advertised as a Base Solstice? You have no idea, that's what. You have to know what options were available and what are on your car. I was fortunate to have the window sticker for the car I bought. There were $6,000 of factory options! And that didn't include the automatic trans because this is a standard shift. It has everything that was available in 2007. The power available is adequate on the NA model. You won't win any drag races, but good driving skills can yield results that will bring a smile to your face. Trunk space, Hah! This could have been done better, but I'm not sure it could be done without sacrificing the car's concept. The soft top is a troubling point. It's very complex, perhaps unnecessarily so. For all the solenoids and cables and flip open doors, they could have made it electric! I can't imagine anyone except the owner to sort this out when it starts to give trouble. But I'm loving it. It's rewarding to feel the car respond to steering input. I approached a sharp hairpin turn that I am familiar with and rounded it with careful balance. As I came out of the turn, I needed to move from the right lane to the left, and letting off the throttle and back on did exactly as I wanted. The car just nosed into the turn a little deeper into the turn and changed lanes without a protest from the tires. Go get one and have some fun. Watch for the options!