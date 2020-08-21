Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me
- 47,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2009 Pontiac Solstice 2dr 2dr Convertible GXP features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure (Summit White) with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Premium Package, Rear Spoiler, Front License Plate Bracket, 2-way power adjustable drivers seat, 260 hp horsepower, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Boost gauge, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Convertible roof - Manual, Convertible window - Glass rear window, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Bucket, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 27 and EPA city (mpg): 19, Limited slip differential - Mechanical, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Rear-wheel drive 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MT35X49Y102341
Stock: 34631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 76,285 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
PRE AUCTION BARGAIN SALE AS-IS Recent Arrival! 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Color Power Outside Mirrors, Convenience Package, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Preferred Package, Premium Package, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Accessory Controls. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS. -Vehicle undergo a very, basic inspection and are sold AS-IS -Vehicle sold without warranty -Vehicle offered for a limited time only -Sold 100% AS-IS without warranty coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35BX9Y102979
Stock: LW329571B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$63,000
Jessup Auto Plaza - Cathedral City / California
Do you remember 2009? Oh boy I do... and this car is a special memento of the stomach churning industry depression I and my, then 70 year family business went through.I remember this car when it arrived. I remember it sitting in our showroom floor. I remember when the buyer, the legendary car dealer, Ron Tonkin of Portland called to buy this car... the one and only Solstice Coupe's we ever got.It was such a dim time. I can't remember if Pontiac had alreadyu announced it was going the ways of Oldsmobile or if that announcement was pending... what I do know is GM was already in bankruptcy and the unknowns surrounding that weighed so heavily on my mind. Banks calling in loans, banks not lending to consumers. Stock market crashing.Enter Ron Tonkin, a pillar of our industry, former President of our National Association... and collector of unique cars. Ron, requested the Solstice he kept as is, intact with all stickers left on it as is, had it shipped to his warehouse in Portland for storing. Never seeing the light of day, frankly probably not being started much either.Ron sadly passed away several years ago leaving his car dealership empire, including the families historic Ferrari dealership and collection to his two sons. Fast forward two years ago, I was introduced to Brad Tonkin & I asked about this Solstice, how I remembered the car and his dad purchasing it... and to my surprise they still had it (and the rest of the collection intact). I asked for a courtesy opportunity to repurchase the vehicle if they ever wanted to sell it.Fast forward to last December, Brad reached out. We agreed on a price and this, never-registered, still on MSO new 2009 Pontiac Solstice that was delivered to our dealership, trucked to Portland, stored and trucked back to our showroom still with all stickers, stock tag, plastic on the carpets and floor mats and owners manual in packaging... is home.Aside from the memories of the dark days
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MT25X19Y000005
Stock: 9849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 24,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,440
Gross Motors - Neillsville / Wisconsin
CONVERTIBLE ..., LEATHER ..., BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CALLING ..., LOW MILES ..., LOCAL TRADE ..., ZERO ACCIDENT ..., 2.0L TURBO ENGINE ..., FOG LAMPS ..., XM RADIO ..., AM / FM RADIO ..., KEYLESS ENTRY ..., FRONT BUCKET SEATS ..., POWER WINDOWS ..., AND MUCH MORE!!. Odometer is 11254 miles below market average! Come see why Gross Motors is the number one dealer group in the area! With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and the greatest selection around, you won't be disappointed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MT35X99Y100777
Stock: R20-381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 73,159 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$10,700
Hall Honda Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Pure (Summit White) 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP RWD 5-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.0L I4 VVT DOHC Turbocharged We are currently offering vehicle purchase home delivery by appointment. Please contact for details. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG *Every Internet Price includes current applicable dealer discounts. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $699 dealer processing fee (Virginia, North Carolina). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MF35X68Y122645
Stock: 2201325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 33,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
MILES ARE ACTUAL! CLEAN CARFAX FROM CALIFORNIA! REALLY FUN CONVERTIBLE SOLSTICE WITH 2.0L TURBO ENGINE AND 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS AND AUXILIARY INPUT FOR MP3, POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS AND ALLOY WHEELS, VERY IMPORTANT CUPHOLDERS AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! CHECK OUT THE CLEAN CARFAX YOURSELF FOR FREE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. THE MAJORITY OF OUR HIGH QUALITY USED CARS AND TRUCKS COME FROM CALIFORNIA, WHERE THE CLIMATE CREATES EXCELLENT CONDITIONS FOR WELL-MAINTAINED VEHICLES. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MG35X98Y102001
Stock: 102001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 99,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,996
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: GXP trim. Leather Seats, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DIS. ENGINE, TURBO ECOTEC 2.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER, ALUMINUM, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Turbo, ENGINE, TURBO ECOTEC 2.0L VARIABLE VA. SPOILER, REAR, PREMIUM PACKAGE. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONING, SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) CHROMED ALUMINUM, PREMIUM PACKAGE includes leather seating surfaces, (N34) 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and (UK3) steering wheel accessory controls (Includes (192) Ebony or (025) Ebony w/Red Accent stitching leather seating surfaces only.), AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, MONSOON PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM with 2-6" door speakers, 2-1" A-pillar tweeters, 2-3.5" rear speakers and 1 subwoofer, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER AND MP3 PLAYBACK seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and auxiliary input jack for iPod/MP3 player, SPOILER, REAR, ENGINE Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MF35X98Y116323
Stock: VP0313A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 49,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE SOLSTICE ROADSTER............................SLY (DARK GRAY) WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, REAR SPOILER, POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 49K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 22 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B18Y131348
Stock: MAX18706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 25,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
ECOTEC 2.4L I4 SFI DOHC VVT, 5-Speed Automatic, Fresh Trade**, Great Service History**, Local Trade**. 2008 Aggressive (Victory Red) Pontiac Solstice All vehicles go through a multi-point inspection, it does not matter if the car has 1000 miles or 150,000 miles, it still goes through the same multi-point inspection. Then we price all of our vehicles at or below 'Fair Market Value'. We know it can be a pain shopping for an used car. We try to eliminate all surprises when shopping. We review our checklist with you to explain what our technicians looked at, as well as the repair order to detail all work performed on the vehicle. FOR AVAILABILITY CALL 219-947-4151 ASK FOR SANDRA TOSCANO OR YOLANDA DIGANGI. We want to make sure your experience here at Mike Anderson Chevrolet is the best. Investing In Life Long Relationships, Not Short Terms Deals! Mike Anderson Chevrolet values your feedback as we are always trying to be better. We are 100% committed to customer satisfaction and would love for you to tell us how we're doing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MC35B68Y132153
Stock: 0007929A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 55,400 miles
$11,591
King Hyundai - Deerfield Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MG35X28Y100459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,577
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B68Y122323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,299$2,537 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B77Y140358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,900$909 Below Market
Allen Auto Sales - Paducah / Kentucky
This 2007 Pontiac Solstice 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Aggressive (Victory Red) with a Ebony Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 270-442-2023 or allenautosales@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35BX7Y106513
Stock: 106513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 100,196 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected, Edmunds.com's review says "The Pontiac Solstice has what most folks want in a roadster: "look at me" styling, respectable performance, tenacious road-holding and a bargain price.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $21,500*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player, Chrome Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Pontiac Solstice with Mean (Yellow) with Darkside (Black) exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 177 HP at 6600 RPM*.EXCELLENT SAFETY RATINGSEdmunds.com explains "The Pontiac Solstice has what most folks want in a roadster: "look at me" styling, respectable performance, tenacious road-holding and a bargain price.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B07Y113776
Stock: L30745G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 47,424 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,899
Expressway Chevrolet Buick GMC - Mount Vernon / Indiana
Lower price! Was $10,977 NOW $10,899.. Less than 48k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this outstanding 2007 Pontiac Solstice!!!!. Optional equipment includes: Single-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Wheels: 18' Chromed Aluminum, Premium Package, Preferred Package, Convenience Package, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes (DISC), Limited Slip Rear Differential, Premium Headliner, Color-Keyed Front Carpeted Floor Mats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B67Y130470
Stock: 7Y130470C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 108,707 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Aggressive (Victory Red) 2007 Pontiac Solstice **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED**. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B57Y123963
Stock: 1322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,363
Bill Wells Chevrolet - Plainview / Texas
Prepare to turn heads with our Accident Free, Owner 2007 Pontiac Solstice presented in Victory Red. Powered by an agile 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 177hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Convertible offers that true sports car feel as you power through the corners or blast onto the highway earning nearly 28mpg. The sweeping curves, athletic stance, and gorgeous wheels on this Solstice are sure to turn heads! Slide inside our Solstice to the comfortable leather seats and take in your view of the road from behind the gauges that catch your eye at first glance. Creature comforts such as adjustable seats, ambient lighting, and a fantastic sound system with a CD player and auxiliary input surround you! So drop the top, turn up your favorite tunes and power this slick Convertible down the road! Our Pontiac comes with daytime running lights, four-wheel disc brakes, and plenty of airbags, so you won't need to worry about your safety in our Convertible! Don't hesitate, this one isn't going to be here for long! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B97Y108673
Stock: 3095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2015
- 113,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,995
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice with Soft Top, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2MB35B67Y113457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
