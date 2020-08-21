Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

Jessup Auto Plaza - Cathedral City / California

Do you remember 2009? Oh boy I do... and this car is a special memento of the stomach churning industry depression I and my, then 70 year family business went through.I remember this car when it arrived. I remember it sitting in our showroom floor. I remember when the buyer, the legendary car dealer, Ron Tonkin of Portland called to buy this car... the one and only Solstice Coupe's we ever got.It was such a dim time. I can't remember if Pontiac had alreadyu announced it was going the ways of Oldsmobile or if that announcement was pending... what I do know is GM was already in bankruptcy and the unknowns surrounding that weighed so heavily on my mind. Banks calling in loans, banks not lending to consumers. Stock market crashing.Enter Ron Tonkin, a pillar of our industry, former President of our National Association... and collector of unique cars. Ron, requested the Solstice he kept as is, intact with all stickers left on it as is, had it shipped to his warehouse in Portland for storing. Never seeing the light of day, frankly probably not being started much either.Ron sadly passed away several years ago leaving his car dealership empire, including the families historic Ferrari dealership and collection to his two sons. Fast forward two years ago, I was introduced to Brad Tonkin & I asked about this Solstice, how I remembered the car and his dad purchasing it... and to my surprise they still had it (and the rest of the collection intact). I asked for a courtesy opportunity to repurchase the vehicle if they ever wanted to sell it.Fast forward to last December, Brad reached out. We agreed on a price and this, never-registered, still on MSO new 2009 Pontiac Solstice that was delivered to our dealership, trucked to Portland, stored and trucked back to our showroom still with all stickers, stock tag, plastic on the carpets and floor mats and owners manual in packaging... is home.Aside from the memories of the dark days

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2MT25X19Y000005

Stock: 9849

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-13-2019