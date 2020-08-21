Used 2009 Pontiac Solstice for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    47,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac Solstice in White
    used

    2009 Pontiac Solstice

    76,285 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    Not Provided
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $63,000

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP in Red
    used

    2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    24,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,440

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP in White
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    73,159 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,700

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    33,401 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    99,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,996

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition

    49,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice

    25,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP in Red
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP

    55,400 miles

    $11,591

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition
    used

    2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB Champion Edition

    50,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,577

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    70,169 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,299

    $2,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    48,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Yellow
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    100,196 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    47,424 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,899

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    108,707 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    38,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,363

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac Solstice in Black
    used

    2007 Pontiac Solstice

    113,108 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details

New 2009 GXP
passkey,05/05/2012
This car had only 2,600 miles on it when we picked it up in Florida two weeks ago. We drove it back 1,300 miles to upstate NY. Fun experience is at the top. Seats are comfortable but soft top noisey on the road. No storage to speak of but, we brought our supplies in duffle bags. Suitcases are out of the question. Some items can be place behind the seats but only with seats slid forward. 27.2 mpg driving highways and speed limits. Small gas tank (13gals.). The turbo engine is super responsive. It does get the looks and positive comments from friends. It fits the bill for what we were looking for. A 2,600 mile trip in two weeks. Top speed 145 & 0 -60 in 5.5 sec. (haven't confirmed either)
