2005 Pontiac Montana Review
Pros & Cons
- Available eight-passenger seating, optional rear parking assist, sporty handling, numerous optional entertainment features (MP3, DVD, XM Satellite Radio).
- Weak offset crash test scores, ABS not standard, can't get side curtain airbags, cheap interior materials, unrefined powertrain character.
List Price Estimate
$1,933 - $2,920
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you can stomach the heavy doses of plastic trim both inside and out, the Montana offers peppy performance and comfortable passenger accommodations in a feature-laden package.
2005 Highlights
The Montana's model lineup goes under the knife this year -- trimmed away are the regular-wheelbase and all-wheel-drive models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Montana.
Most helpful consumer reviews
echocheckin,07/17/2011
I bought my 2005 Montana used 4 years ago and actually loved it during that time, but in the last 2 months, I've put over $4000 into it in repairs which seem neverending. Overheating was the initial problem and I've had coolant leaks fixed, a new water pump and thermostat put on. The problem continued and I've ended up with a leaking head gasket, then the battery died and now it has electrical problems. Door locks have never worked properly, the temp gauge sticks so I don't even know anymore if it is overheating. I love it for comfort and roominess but I've lost all faith in it, and I only have 72k miles on it and drive it gently. I'll be trading it in as soon as I can get to a dealer.
rub1,05/07/2013
Bought this van in 2005. I have the one built in Canada. I use this car on a daily basis and drive it 5 hours a week on the highway. I have not had any major issues with this fantastic vehicle. Issues in 5 years: replaced tires 4 times in 8 years the engine icon lights turns on occasionally, but after check up everything is alright. Sometimes the front a/c vent stops working for a couple of minutes and automatically starts again. I had never owned vehicle for this many years. I am a satisfied customer.
tinhorn,01/28/2010
the wife loves the van for its roominess lots of room for the grandkids, groceries, fishing poles and camping stuff. it handles good in snow and its only a front wheel drive
Mark B,05/22/2017
SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
The manual says when the ABS service light comes on, pull over, shut off the car, and start it again and the indicator light should go off. If the ABS system turning off randomly is a problem, they should have fixed it instead of leaving the issue in the car the sale and asking the driver to reset it 7 times a month. It seriously comes on ALL the time. Now the check engine light is on and the message says to check gas cap. I've replaced it with two different caps and had a certified mechanic try a few different "fixes" but the check engine light keeps coming back on with the same message. At 72k miles, it already won't pass emissions and the Blue Book value on it is not worth the price of repairs. The seats inside stain easily and are ugly, keyless entry already not working, and the DVD player is broken too.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
