The manual says when the ABS service light comes on, pull over, shut off the car, and start it again and the indicator light should go off. If the ABS system turning off randomly is a problem, they should have fixed it instead of leaving the issue in the car the sale and asking the driver to reset it 7 times a month. It seriously comes on ALL the time. Now the check engine light is on and the message says to check gas cap. I've replaced it with two different caps and had a certified mechanic try a few different "fixes" but the check engine light keeps coming back on with the same message. At 72k miles, it already won't pass emissions and the Blue Book value on it is not worth the price of repairs. The seats inside stain easily and are ugly, keyless entry already not working, and the DVD player is broken too.

