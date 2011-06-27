Used 2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4376 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P255/60R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
