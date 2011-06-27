Used 2005 Pontiac Montana Minivan Consumer Reviews

Warning to other potential owners echocheckin , 07/17/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 Montana used 4 years ago and actually loved it during that time, but in the last 2 months, I've put over $4000 into it in repairs which seem neverending. Overheating was the initial problem and I've had coolant leaks fixed, a new water pump and thermostat put on. The problem continued and I've ended up with a leaking head gasket, then the battery died and now it has electrical problems. Door locks have never worked properly, the temp gauge sticks so I don't even know anymore if it is overheating. I love it for comfort and roominess but I've lost all faith in it, and I only have 72k miles on it and drive it gently. I'll be trading it in as soon as I can get to a dealer. Report Abuse

A proud owner rub1 , 05/07/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this van in 2005. I have the one built in Canada. I use this car on a daily basis and drive it 5 hours a week on the highway. I have not had any major issues with this fantastic vehicle. Issues in 5 years: replaced tires 4 times in 8 years the engine icon lights turns on occasionally, but after check up everything is alright. Sometimes the front a/c vent stops working for a couple of minutes and automatically starts again. I had never owned vehicle for this many years. I am a satisfied customer.

slipping tranny tinhorn , 01/28/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful the wife loves the van for its roominess lots of room for the grandkids, groceries, fishing poles and camping stuff. it handles good in snow and its only a front wheel drive

Lots of Problems Mark B , 05/22/2017 SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The manual says when the ABS service light comes on, pull over, shut off the car, and start it again and the indicator light should go off. If the ABS system turning off randomly is a problem, they should have fixed it instead of leaving the issue in the car the sale and asking the driver to reset it 7 times a month. It seriously comes on ALL the time. Now the check engine light is on and the message says to check gas cap. I've replaced it with two different caps and had a certified mechanic try a few different "fixes" but the check engine light keeps coming back on with the same message. At 72k miles, it already won't pass emissions and the Blue Book value on it is not worth the price of repairs. The seats inside stain easily and are ugly, keyless entry already not working, and the DVD player is broken too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value