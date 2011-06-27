Used 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews

GRAND PRIX GXP 2008-STILL THE BEST awos , 05/31/2013 GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Just an update on my 2008 GXP. I have 55,000 miles on it now and still running like new. It's hard to believe that most car mags blasted this car. This car will run with most sports sedans and knock the hell out of the rest. If you can find one thats been maintained, oil changes and the like, BUY IT. I'm 6' 3"" tall and 230 lbs and the leather seats are still in great shape. Why Pontiac was killed is a shame. Bring it back, somebody. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Gxp, Pontiac's best AL , 06/01/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Have had this car for a year now, the only repair we have had was a flat tire. They best car we have owned! For someone who is big, comfort is excellent. Power is enough too put down most cars. Why they axed Pontiac is a crime. Report Abuse

Pontiac shouldn't have left us Tom rauch , 12/30/2015 GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning the car for about a year, I have gone through all 4 seasons. Spring, good. Summer, alright with the exception of the tranny running hot. Fall, good. Winte... now getting 2 feet of snow in a week, icy roads and a v8. I was nervous, but with stability control, abs, and traction control I found myself more relaxed through the winter then I thought I would be. This car has truly surprised me with it winter capabilities. I snowboard and so I need room for my gear, and also need to get up the mountain. This car has proved itself worthy. Now fuel economy for me is about 22 mpg, I drive 60 miles a day just for work and plus all of my running around is in this car. For a v8 and me having a heavy foot sometimes, I can't complain. Which brings me to my next point. This car is quiet, but if you open her up she has a growl that is just beautiful. Not to much and not to little. The interior is... Well the hud is nice, I love the seats, butt warmers, dual auto climate control, and dic. However the plastics rattle Alot. It is in my opinion the biggest down side to the car. I am aproaching 120k miles, and do regular maintenance, along with preventative maintenance, and have had no major issues yet. The value had gone down to much, so if you wanted one now is the time for 4 or 5 grand. I am happy with this car so far after putting almost 50k miles on it and hope it keeps me that way. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2008 GP GXP awos , 03/12/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my red GXP for 3 1/2 yrs now. She got 48,000 miles on her and no problems, here that Consumers Report, Car & Driver and rest of critics. The car preforms day in and day out. Fast, comfortable and reliable. I am 6'2" and there's plenty of room Interior is standing up better than expected. Report Abuse