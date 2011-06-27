Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Wonderful Pontiac

Bob, 06/07/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

2 1/2 half years experience, 31500 miles. Replaced the battery this week, no other issues. Changed Bridgestones for Goodyear Eagle F1 A/S - 10,000 miles on the Goodyears, just do it. Upgrades - K&N Series 63 intake system, Magnaflow muffers (yeah they sound mean), upgraded floor mats and piano black dash trim kit. Adding LED taillights soon. White exterior/sand ultra lux leather interior. No Nav or optional paint. A+ build quality. Have some fun? Disconnect the battery overnight - drive the GXP hard the next day over several drive cycles. Becomes a REAL hot rod (I promise). Rare model - turns heads. Almost 20 mpg town w/27 highway. Wanna race?

Report Abuse

GXP Rocks!

birdman64, 08/19/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is one of the most rounded cars I've owned. I have had 5 Corvettes, ranging from c4's - c6's. And far the money, you get an awesome vehicle! I am very impressed by the gas mileage I achieve, I am averaging 27.5! Now keep in mind, this is a V8! Very responsive! Very quick for a midsize sedan. I love the looks and stares I get from others that wonder what im driving. Most people have not even heard of a GXP!

Report Abuse

best car

KYLE, 07/16/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

what car do you know that goes out of second gear at 100 mph, just all around great car, tight, awesome ride, i sell 'em and i love 'em, '06 is the last year for blue green crystal, go read the car and driver review and get the real facts!!!! kyle -ny-

Report Abuse

Great car for the money

aaron, 07/19/2016
GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Great styling performance and handling, will the comfort of a Cadillac, play draw backs I would say is the bellstine shocks give the car a rather rough ride but other than that it's a great car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Motown Metal

Jim Maus, 10/23/2005
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

The aluminum V8 is the heart and soul of this car. It weighs about the same as a V6 (especially with those gorgeous light weight aluminum rims)!! I got 25 mpg on my first measured tank. Everyone loves the seats. I came out of court once and about 6 lawyers were gathered around and gawking at it (with admiration)! Some of them spent much more and got less!!

Report Abuse
