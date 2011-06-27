Used 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Pontiac Bob , 06/07/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful 2 1/2 half years experience, 31500 miles. Replaced the battery this week, no other issues. Changed Bridgestones for Goodyear Eagle F1 A/S - 10,000 miles on the Goodyears, just do it. Upgrades - K&N Series 63 intake system, Magnaflow muffers (yeah they sound mean), upgraded floor mats and piano black dash trim kit. Adding LED taillights soon. White exterior/sand ultra lux leather interior. No Nav or optional paint. A+ build quality. Have some fun? Disconnect the battery overnight - drive the GXP hard the next day over several drive cycles. Becomes a REAL hot rod (I promise). Rare model - turns heads. Almost 20 mpg town w/27 highway. Wanna race? Report Abuse

GXP Rocks! birdman64 , 08/19/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is one of the most rounded cars I've owned. I have had 5 Corvettes, ranging from c4's - c6's. And far the money, you get an awesome vehicle! I am very impressed by the gas mileage I achieve, I am averaging 27.5! Now keep in mind, this is a V8! Very responsive! Very quick for a midsize sedan. I love the looks and stares I get from others that wonder what im driving. Most people have not even heard of a GXP! Report Abuse

best car KYLE , 07/16/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful what car do you know that goes out of second gear at 100 mph, just all around great car, tight, awesome ride, i sell 'em and i love 'em, '06 is the last year for blue green crystal, go read the car and driver review and get the real facts!!!! kyle -ny- Report Abuse

Great car for the money aaron , 07/19/2016 GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Great styling performance and handling, will the comfort of a Cadillac, play draw backs I would say is the bellstine shocks give the car a rather rough ride but other than that it's a great car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse