Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
Last of the classic Grand Prixs...
The GTP coupe is truly the last of the classic Grand Prix line.Nothing against sedans,but this is the best looking model since the '70s.At 3,500 lb it has the weight to match the 240 hp/280 ft.lb.supercharged 3.8L engine.Feels like the classic performance models of '60s.At 73,000 miles there's been no major problems except a dead battery and dry-rotted tires.Slight oil seepage but that happens at higher mileage. Gas mileage isn't that bad for a supercharged engine, using premium actually gives it better mileage, go figure. Nice leather interior, drivers seat is comfortable when finally dialed in. Overall a sharp, solid car.
It's a nice car
It's great! I got everything under the hood squared away. High-mileage runs like a new car though. Cheesy interior. Oh and the pad under the glove box is slightly hanging down. I purchased it that way.
Pedal to the Metal
Ever since I was 17 and drove a friends GT I had fallen in love. I then wanted a GTP and I finally got one at 22. It was actually a Napa Pace Car with decals and everything. It has Dale Ernharts Signature on the visor. Now I have Removed the Decals because the were Fading and peeling. And she looks as good as new. I love my GTP You step on the Gas and she goes. She also handles like a dream... I have NO complaints about me GP
Hey It's A Pontiac! What Can I Say?
I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Special Edition GTP, Navy Blue, Graphite Two-Tone Heated Leather, HUD, Moonroof, I also got an extra set of 3 Spoke Polished Aluminum Rims to go with it) I love this car and will keep it forever!! It has 17K miles (I barely drive it, it's my pride and joy!) It's been a great car to me! Very comfortable, enjoyable/head turning, reliable and it looks great doing so!
2001 grand prix gt
I have had a lot of trips to the dealer with this car. Trouble with power locks, defroster switch, fan switch, window rattles,and rear spoiler filled up with water. The car also has a rattle in the dash.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Prix
Related Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner