Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

Last of the classic Grand Prixs... Russ , 11/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The GTP coupe is truly the last of the classic Grand Prix line.Nothing against sedans,but this is the best looking model since the '70s.At 3,500 lb it has the weight to match the 240 hp/280 ft.lb.supercharged 3.8L engine.Feels like the classic performance models of '60s.At 73,000 miles there's been no major problems except a dead battery and dry-rotted tires.Slight oil seepage but that happens at higher mileage. Gas mileage isn't that bad for a supercharged engine, using premium actually gives it better mileage, go figure. Nice leather interior, drivers seat is comfortable when finally dialed in. Overall a sharp, solid car. Report Abuse

It's a nice car Reezy-High , 08/05/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It's great! I got everything under the hood squared away. High-mileage runs like a new car though. Cheesy interior. Oh and the pad under the glove box is slightly hanging down. I purchased it that way. Report Abuse

Pedal to the Metal Karen , 10/01/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ever since I was 17 and drove a friends GT I had fallen in love. I then wanted a GTP and I finally got one at 22. It was actually a Napa Pace Car with decals and everything. It has Dale Ernharts Signature on the visor. Now I have Removed the Decals because the were Fading and peeling. And she looks as good as new. I love my GTP You step on the Gas and she goes. She also handles like a dream... I have NO complaints about me GP Report Abuse

Hey It's A Pontiac! What Can I Say? evnsptc , 10/28/2013 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I ordered this car brand new to my specifications (Special Edition GTP, Navy Blue, Graphite Two-Tone Heated Leather, HUD, Moonroof, I also got an extra set of 3 Spoke Polished Aluminum Rims to go with it) I love this car and will keep it forever!! It has 17K miles (I barely drive it, it's my pride and joy!) It's been a great car to me! Very comfortable, enjoyable/head turning, reliable and it looks great doing so! Report Abuse