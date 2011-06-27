Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews
One of the Best Cars I've Owned
I've owned this car since it was brand new; it's been driven daily for the last 16 years by me and then by my son as his college vehicle. At 172,000 miles, it continues to run strong and reliably. The 3800 engine is a durable performer. The transmission does act up a little on random occasions; primarily hard shifts. The only significant issue I've had with this car is that I've had to replace the lower intake manifold gasket three times since it was new. I also had to replace the radiator and sunroof motor. Also, the headlights on these cars don't seem to put out near enough light. The headlight and taillight lenses tend to collect condensation; but the paint has kept a strong shine and rust isn't a problem. The interior of the car has held up well other than the leather on the steering wheel and one of the radio speakers. There are very few squeaks or rattles on the car even now. Visibility from inside is excellent all around. Overall, the car is fun to drive, powerful and nimble enough to have a strong sporty feel, reliable and still economical. I'd by another new one just like it if I could.
GTP Eats Mustang GT's and poops Subaru STI's
The 3.8 SC motor is under-rated at 240hp, unlike the Japanese who over-state their motor output. My stock motor on a Dyno put out 304 hp. If you dream of Audi S4 performance, but need reliability, look no further than the Pontiac GTP. These engines are bullet proof, except for the occasional intake gasket which although time consuming is not a terrible job. $500 tops at any shop. A Wards top ten engine mated to a reworked GM trans able to take the extra output.
Such a Blast!
Car has been very reliable. Car was originally a repo, got it for a steal. Have had this car for 2 years and still haven't/won't get bored with it. The roaring supercharger and exhaust make it all worth while. It's well worth using Premium Fuel. Red coupe, black leather, heated seat, Heads Up Display, fully loaded for a 2000. Even came with the original factory sticker. Bulletproof L67! Love the sound system! Plastic interior can be dull at times, but the red instrument panel lighting is awesome! If I could do it all over, I would. Sad to see Pontiac was discontinued.
Love The Speed
I have now owned my GTP for three + years now and I love it ... I have had to do some work to it.. Fuel pump resister, window motors, and upgraded the brakes... But all in all a fun car to own and a lot of fun to eat up all those v8 guys out there.. Have had a cooling system problem at like 190,000 but all to be expected Now working on upgrading the interior and putting in a gen 3 motor for more power...Would definitely suggest for a fun weekender that will get you to work on mon...
Great car at 9 years old
This is an absolutely fantastic car. My GTP is 9 almost 10 years old and runs like new with 132,000 miles. I had a full run of tests done on this car when my a/c went out and it had only three problems 1.a/c pump went dead 2. small oil leak due to old gasket on oil pan 3. Not exactly a problem yet but i was told to keep an eye on the CV boot. Fun to drive, starts just like a GM should, 0-60 somewhere in the mid 6's. pretty comfortable on long drives except the leather makes your back sweaty. got the a/c pump replaced and i am going to put a new oil pan gasket on myself during next oil change. This car I think could benefit from a 5 speed instead of a 4.
