Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.2
62 reviews
Great car to own

marlene, 07/17/2010
This is the first time I have ever done a review but I wanted people to know that Pontiac Grand Prix was a blast. I purchased the car in 1998 with 30,000 miles on it. I have never had any problems other than replacing the alternator several times and the usual brakes and oil. Last week the car was at 323,800 when the car finally gave up. I have owned the car for 12 years going from coast to coast in it for family vacations. It will be truly missed.

Beat to hell, Runs like hell

fisher580, 01/09/2012
We bought the car with 15x,xxx miles and sold it to my friend with 205,xxx and it ran great, only left us stranded once, it overheated and boiled coolant out, but we were going 90+ mph through oklahoma during 95+ degree heat. we seen that coming. drove it on a 2500 mile trip and went 3000-5000 miles between oil changes, like said beat to hell in every way and always started and rarely got stuck. he now has 225,xxx miles on it and said it runs perfect

Maintenance

cpuuri, 05/16/2002
Overall, I've been pretty satisfied with my Grand Prix, but its reliability has been disappointing. Always - rear bushings produce a slight grinding noise on sudden/bumpy stops 30k - power steering broke down when making a tight turn in a parking lot 40-45k - gas gauge started acting up; every 3-6 months, the stereo display scrambles 55-60k - alternator went bad; friend had same prob around same mileage 70k - seal around the oil pan leaks at the rate of 1/2 qt every 3k mi.

Average Car

juan_david, 03/25/2014
GT 4dr Sedan
Expensive repairs... ABS, Steering rack, rear tail lights, seat belt buckle.

Dont know

hartman, 02/10/2003
This car has been very dependeble for me. I enjoy my car very much.

