Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Friesen Ford - Aurora / Nebraska

Galaxy Silver Metallic 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!1SA GT Base Equipment Group, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Cyclone Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear window defroster, Remote Decklid Release, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers.Shop Friesen Ford - No Documentation fees and small town service. Check us out.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Leather Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2WP52KX1F224963

Stock: 1F224963

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020