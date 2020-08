Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix for Sale Near Me

Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

This 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2WP1216VF230703

Stock: CYC-230703

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020