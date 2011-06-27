Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

J Matthew , 09/30/2016 SE 4dr Sedan

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really don't know where to begin with describing this vehicle. I inherited this from my parents who bought it relatively new. So let's flashback a few years: When my parents owned it, the power winders broke. I read that this is a common problem with these models. They were fixed, then a couple years later the rear ones broke again. They work now. Now that I have it, very occasionally the driver side window knob won't function, but after I play with a few times it begins to work. Let's start with the repairs I've put into it the past few years. The power steering went out whilst I was driving a couple years ago. I pulled into a mall market lot, walked to the nearest Auto Zone, and put power steering fluid in my car - only to notice it was falling right out onto the street. No small leaks, just a straight out fall. So I ended up having that fixed which was $600. Then, a few months later, the belt and crankshaft malfunctioned while driving. This was another $600 fix. Then just a few months ago, the engine started misfiring on the way to work. I found out one of the spark plugs blew, so I had them all replaced with platinum spark plugs, and from that point on, now it's running great; I can't really blame the car for this, I suppose the car was due for new spark plugs. A few "minor" problems: The AC wiring went out in the summer, sort of. It works, I just have to turn the heat on first, then back to air, and play with the knob a bit. The display on the radio has been out for quite some time, although this is an easy fix. I just have to guess what radio station I'm listening to; also, the right front speaker is blown. The lower intake gasket has been leaking anti-freeze for several years now, which I read has been a major problem in these cars, and since this is a $1000 fix, it's not worth it. As long as I keep refilling it with anti-freeze every couple of weeks, it's not a problem. The engine tends to run hot, also a common problem. The car overheats in stop-and-go traffic, but this can be nullified by turning on the heat. Yes, I have to drive with the heat on often to keep the thermostat level. It tends to burn oil - I discovered this when my "low oil" came on several months back, and put a quart of oil in. But the bright side to this is, you can go longer between oil changes since you are putting in fresh oil. When it rains, it leaks water on the inside of the car under the steering wheel. After a rain, when I turn the steering wheel right, water will leak and get my shoes all wet. I read online that this model gets 19/30 mpg - HA! No, it doesn't. This car eats up gas like crazy, especially in stop-and-go traffic. But I think this is because it has over 180K and the fact that the oil and anti-freeze leak. As far as physical: As many have already noted, the front dashboard is warped. The cupholder is a horrible design - it sits behind the gear shifter, and when the car is in park, your drink is locked in there. I have to use the passenger side cupholder. As far as positives: The engine runs great. At 180k, the acceleration is good and the ride is smooth like a new car. I started putting synthetic oil in it for the past few changes, which helps a lot. The transmission also shifts well despite being the original transmission fluid, although I added some synthetic fluid to the existing fluid. Honestly, at this point right now, I'm surprised the car still runs as great as it does. And the anti-freeze problem seems to have fixed itself. But I have put my last dime in the car: I can buy a new car anytime I want, but right now I'm just waiting to see how long I can take this so I can get my full money's worth out of it. I'll buy a new car when the next major problem comes.