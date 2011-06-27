  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

baybays4, 12/03/2011
I have a 98 pontiac grand am while driving it ALL the gauges stopped working, turned it off and let it sit for a few weeks, started car let it run for about 30 minutes, and guages still not working.

Style Great Engine Stinks

Leia, 01/13/2010
I purchased the car with 100,000 miles on it. Within the first year I had to park the car and replace the intake manifold gaskets and the fuel pressure regulator. A year later I had to park it again to find out why the car wouldn't go into park anymore. After taking of the solenoid from the shifter I was able to drive it again only to find the tranny leaking and a major rack and pinion leak. Over all I only got 20,000 miles out of it and sold it as fast as I could. I loved the body style and it was wonderful to drive but to fix it you have to have deep pockets. It's a money pit. I will stay a ford girl after this. Change the engine and I might come back.

A Maintenance Nightmare

Speedracer1021, 10/30/2006
Bought this car after wrecking my 97 Civic. Have only had car for a few months and it has put me down 3 times. Already replaced broken motor mount that caused car to "growl" when accelerating, bad alternator that drained battery and left me stranded in the middle of nowhere, temp sensor and thermostat because car kept overheating, front shocks b/c car started squeaking and bouncing over even the smallest bumps, keyless remote, front brake rotors and brake pads. Right now I am having numerous electrical problems with the car. I really like the car, but I have to get rid of it because I can't afford the maintenance. Wouldn't recommend buying one unless you have the money to maintain it.

Pontiac Grand Am

jessay123, 03/08/2012
I baught my 98 Grand Am almost a year ago with 120k miles. The fitst couple of months were great. Then heater core went out, water pump, timing chain tenion thing, window motor, a rubber on the engine mount and now it's leaking either trans fluid or power steering fluid. Other than the reaccuring problems the car drives great. Also the pick up is pretty decent for a 4cyl.

BAD

dudeman15926, 12/26/2010
Owned this car for about 2 years. Since I had it i had nothing but problems. I bought it with 93000 Miles. Although, for a 4 cylinder, this is a fast car :P but i had all sorts of problems with it. Heater Core, Thermostat, Power steering, window regulator broke, and a few others. This was only in the course of 2 years. The car wouldnt start unless i held down the gas and started it. My brother also had a 2001? grand am and also had SO many issues with it. This is not a good car. 2/2 grand ams sucked. dont get one.

