Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'll Miss Her Brittany Henceroth , 02/17/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I absolutely loved this car, it was my baby, my pride and joy. Mother bought it back in '02 and gave it to me in '07 as a graduation gift. We did spend X amount of dollars fixing the water pump, alternator, and the heater coil. Other than that, the car was everything I could have asked for. It finally broke 120k miles in the beginning of Feb, but on the 14th I lost control of it, barrel rolled it, and it was totaled. She was a very good reliable car throughout her 12 years she gave to me and the elderly couple that owned it before me.

Best car so far I have ever owned Kim , 06/25/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 1997 Pontiac grand am is the first brand new car I have ever owned. I loved it and really miss it just had to get rid of it couple months ago. Only minor repairs, alternator. This car was bought for me but was a company car and at one time had to be used as a service vehicle to get to service calls. My brother drove it probably about a year and believe me my brother is absolutely hell on vehicles but this car really really held up. Like I said before best car I have ever owned.

Meh Mattbag , 06/28/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great looking car, however, my 4 Cyl manual engine seems to have no power at all. Acceleration is the worst I've seen. I don't know if it's because of some problem, but it's discouraging. Engine can sputter shortly after starting leaving you trapped in an intersection without any power. Good looking car though. No rust, however, Fog lights appear to be burned out and seem next to impossible to get to. Some underbody flaps near the engine are hanging down. I like the car, but I hate having to rev over 3.5 rpm to get any decent horsepower.

Great car tater , 11/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a 1997 Pontiac grand am se 4 door sedan, it has the 2.4 litre four cylinder. I bought it used with 130.000 miles on it to use for a work car, I drive 80 miles round trip to my job at a mine in Montana, I love this little car, today after work the snow was at the bottom of the doors and it was 12 above zero and my Pontiac never once hesitated, she has 172.000 miles in her and I will drive it until it won't go anymore. Have had minor problems but nothing major. And 36 mpg on the highway.