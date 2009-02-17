Used 1997 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me

Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado

2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI Ram Air 4-Speed Automatic 16" Cast Aluminum Painted Wheels, 45/45 Reclining Sport Bucket Seats, 4-Way Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Speaker Monsoon High-Performance Sound System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Custom Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Left & Right Power Single Post Black Molded Mirrors, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Redondo/Patina Cloth Seat Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2NW12E92C200173

Stock: 19-134TA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020