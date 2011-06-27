Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.50.2 in.48.7 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.187.3 in.186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2941 lbs.2881 lbs.2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
