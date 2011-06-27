  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Grand Am
Overview
See Grand Am Inventory
See Grand Am Inventory
See Grand Am Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262226
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg19/29 mpg22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/486.4 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG262226
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 6200 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.48.8 in.48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.186.9 in.186.9 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.2804 lbs.2728 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.6 in.68.6 in.68.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
See Grand Am InventorySee Grand Am InventorySee Grand Am Inventory

Related Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles