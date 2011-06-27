Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun to Drive bobandsherry , 03/28/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Wife wanted a convertible, moving from Infiniti G35 coupe. She wanted hard top so that really limited selection. No, the G6 isn't a G35, but it also costs about 30-35% less. That said, the G6 is still plenty car to get person from point A to point B with plenty of pick-up and go. In Midwest, being able to drive in snow is even more a necessity than dropping the top in summer, G6 handles GREAT in snow with stock tires. G6 is sporty, functional and fun to drive - can't wait for summer. No problems. Report Abuse

I love my Pontiac jitensha jin , 08/07/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my first convertible. I love the hardtop convertible. Can't figure out why GM chose to drop the Pontiac line.

My Little Red Convertable Joyce , 08/08/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my car, poor gas mileage, wish there were other extras, such as memory seats, warning buzzer when backing up, warning buzzer when a car is in you blind spot. I also miss a compass. Blue tooth can only connect to one carrier service.

2009 Pontiac G6 Convertible stkelly , 09/07/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased new 2 months ago, 2 k miles so far, on dealer visit. Couple of small rattles that were easily cleared up. Other than that, lots of fun, best convertible that I have owned, quiet, looks great, decent performance.