Used 2009 Pontiac G6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to Drive
Wife wanted a convertible, moving from Infiniti G35 coupe. She wanted hard top so that really limited selection. No, the G6 isn't a G35, but it also costs about 30-35% less. That said, the G6 is still plenty car to get person from point A to point B with plenty of pick-up and go. In Midwest, being able to drive in snow is even more a necessity than dropping the top in summer, G6 handles GREAT in snow with stock tires. G6 is sporty, functional and fun to drive - can't wait for summer. No problems.
I love my Pontiac
This is my first convertible. I love the hardtop convertible. Can't figure out why GM chose to drop the Pontiac line.
My Little Red Convertable
I love my car, poor gas mileage, wish there were other extras, such as memory seats, warning buzzer when backing up, warning buzzer when a car is in you blind spot. I also miss a compass. Blue tooth can only connect to one carrier service.
2009 Pontiac G6 Convertible
Purchased new 2 months ago, 2 k miles so far, on dealer visit. Couple of small rattles that were easily cleared up. Other than that, lots of fun, best convertible that I have owned, quiet, looks great, decent performance.
Great car
Drove this car 200 miles the 2nd day and averaged 26.4MPG driving 65 MPH. Car is excellent and will be fun when can put the top down. Workmanship excellent.
