More than any other automaker, General Motors is a big fan of taking a model and rebadging it for another brand -- the automotive equivalent of re-gifting, you might say. Sometimes, this can work to a brand's advantage. Pontiac's well-received G8, for instance, actually hails from Australia as the Holden Commodore. The 2009 Pontiac G5 was also subjected to this process. But in the G5's case, the re-gifting process is about as successful as last year's fruitcake.

The G5 is virtually identical to Chevy's largely unloved Cobalt. This adaptation is unsuccessful at filtering out the less-than-desirable traits of the original and falls woefully short compared to its compact-sport-coupe competition. While the G5 is slightly more attractive than its relative, its styling still lacks the "excitement" that Pontiac strives for.

Furthering the G5's shortcomings is this year's discontinuation of the GT variant's more powerful 2.4-liter engine. Previously, this engine gave some needed spunk to the car. Instead, Pontiac has made the 2.2-liter engine standard across the board. A disappointment, to be sure, though there is a silver lining -- the 2.2-liter engine now has variable valve timing and this, in addition to a variety of other minor tweaks, has raised the G5's fuel economy by a few miles per gallon. You might be a bit surprised to learn that the G5 is just as fuel-efficient as a Honda Civic.

Even with better mpg, however, the 2009 Pontiac G5 is largely rental-fleet fodder. There are just too many faults, such as its lifeless handling, depressing interior and overall lack of sophistication. If you're looking for an inexpensive and sporty coupe, models such as the Honda Civic, Saturn Astra, Scion tC, VW Rabbit and even the turbocharged Cobalt SS would be better choices.