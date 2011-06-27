Used 2009 Pontiac G5 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 G5
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Length179.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2752 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Performance Red Tintcoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Competition Yellow
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/60R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
