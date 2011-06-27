Used 2009 Pontiac G5 Consumer Reviews

Dependable Good Gas Mileage shark0311 , 03/23/2014 GT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought the bright red Pontiac G5 GT 2 door coupe with automatic transmission new. It came with every available option, (IE: leather, sun roof, Pioneer XM stereo, heated seats, remote start, 17 inch tires). I drive a lot of highway miles to/from work and I wanted a car that got good highway gas mileage and looked sporty. Highway 32 mpg winter, 36 mpg summer. Mileage decreases at speeds over 65 mph. Original tires lasted to 98,000. Replaced rear brakes at 120,000, front brakes at 182,000. Now replacing second set of tires 3/23/16 at 185,500 miles. I change oil every 4,000 to 5,000 miles and have most routine maintenance performed. The front right strut has failed twice (weak design). Car is getting noisier with age (road noise). Handling in snow is not very good for this lightweight car. Comfort is not the best as expected with a smaller lightweight car, but for a go-to-work car, it exceeds my expectations. Not recommended for adult seating in the back as it is difficult to get in and out and head clearance isn't sufficient for over 6'-0" individuals. Other than this, it has been a relatively low cost maintenance car and very dependable. Replaced serpentine belt and second set of rear brakes around 215,000 miles, replaced battery at 223,000, all for reliability reasons. Still runs good averaging 35 mpg. Struts starting to rattle with age and will likely replace soon. Up to 237,000 miles now with only routine maintenance. 9/30/18 at 10 years old I have 245,000 miles now, averaged 35.4 MPG for the last year, replaced front struts as a new kit (rattled), transmission fluid (routine), and rear brakes (worn). Gave the car to my adult son to drive with 250,000 miles now, so this will be my last update. Still running. Required work on rusted brake cable at 270,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still love this car! Sumer R. , 11/29/2015 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful In 2014, I purchased this car used from a reputable dealer in my area. Truth be told, I've always owned a foreign vehicle, but I was working with a limited budget, and understood I couldn't be picky. The dealer showed me this car, and I wasn't totally impressed initially, but after a test drive, I had a change of mind. This car gets it done. I've had it for about 18 months now, and as a commuter, who drives about 30,000 miles a year, my little silver bullet has proven solid through an extreme winter in Ohio, never given me any engine trouble, and is pretty comfy for a base model. I keep the oil changed, and I do regular maintenance as the manufacturer suggests. 6/17 update: Finally something went bad on this little car. In April, I learned the transmission was in need of replacement. I had it replaced for $1992, as a point of reference for anyone looking for costs. Still running. I now have 166,000 on this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is freaking amazing. imprettychill1 , 12/02/2013 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Wow, whoever wrote a bad review is totally wrong and has no idea. It made me realize that a lot of people out there will never be pleased no matter what. The Pontiac G5 is the best car I've ever owned, and my previous car was a six cylinder Lexus ES300. The G5 is small for sure, but it packs a serious punch that I never expected out of a car with a 4 cylinder engine. It's faster than my Lexus was and is way more fun to drive. In my opinion it's the best economy car on the market. Seriously, the dudes (or dudettes) who wrote bad reviews need to get their heads checked because the G5 is amazing. Just wish they were still being made. I would get a new one without any type of reservation. Report Abuse

I love my G5! Cakesa3 , 12/05/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful My dad purchased me this car because I was transferring to a university and I needed a reliable car and I absolutely love it! I have had no problems (other than the steering defect recall which GM is replacing). This car is very fun to drive, handles well, and gets great gas mileage. It doesn't have the greatest horsepower, but will get and go. When it was purchased it had about 23,000 miles and it now has around 26,700. Nothing has been replaced. I plan to keep this car until it won't go anymore. I would recommend this car for a teenager/college student or just anyone who loves a small reliable car! I wish Pontiac didn't go under! Report Abuse